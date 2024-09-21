Let an independent agency run NG-CDF

The courts have for the second time declared the Constituency Development Fund unconstitutional. Like the first time, the High Court denounced the MPs’ apparent control of these funds.

By doing so, MPs are exercising a role that belongs to the Executive, thus violating the cardinal principle of separation of powers.

The same argument was raised in the first ruling. However, there was an adjustment that culminated in changing the name to the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

After the High Court declared the CDF Act unconstitutional in 2020, judges allowed MPs to amend the law and align it with the Constitution.

This new decision is a blow to the lawmakers, who have been using the billions of shillings for development to enhance their popularity.

A three-judge bench reiterated that the NG-CDF violates the key principle of separation of powers. The judges also faulted the National Assembly for not consulting the Senate when the NG-CDF law was enacted.

However, the judges could not agree on when the allocations and programmes funded through the NG-CDF should be stopped. Two felt they should cease by June 30, 2026, but one said this should end by June 2025.

There is no doubt that the NG-CDF plays a vital role in development. While the anomaly should be corrected, it would be unfair to do away with the fund.

The judges accused MPs of encroaching on the mandate of the national and county governments. Some people have proposed that the fund be controlled of governors. This is certainly not the best option, as most of governors have not demonstrated the ability to manage resources fairly.