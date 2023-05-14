Let AK name team early

As Athletics Kenya (AK) takes stock of the largely successful Absa Kip Keino Classic held on Saturday, they should be keen on enhancing areas that will strengthen the country’s case for a Diamond League event.

The Kip Keino Classic formed a good ground for Kenyan athletes to strike the entry standards for the World Athletics Championships due for August 17-29 in Budapest, Hungary.

Africa has only one Diamond League event—the Rabat Meet, in Morocco—and Kenya has, for the past two years, campaigned for the elevation of the Kip Keino Classic to the top tier.

Kip Keino is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour that forms the second tier of international meet with the Diamond League on the top tier.

With hopes high that the country could finally be granted the status next year, AK and the government shouldn’t sleep on their laurels. Hard work and good sponsorship should be sought since it will take close to Sh1 billion to successfully stage a Diamond League event.

While most athletes set the required standards for Budapest in middle and distance races, Kenyan sprinters still struggled to meet the requirements. A

frica 100 metres record holder Ferdinand Omanyala met the 10.00 seconds threshold with his victory of 9.84 seconds while Boniface Mweresa (400m) and Mary Moraa (400m) have also qualified.

Local sprinters and field event athletes now remain with the June 22-24 national championships and the national trials for the world event scheduled for July 14-15, both at MISC, Kasarani.