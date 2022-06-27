Let agencies stop fights, revisit aspirants’ vetting

The August 9 general election is a watershed moment for Kenya. The first President under the 2010 Constitution will hand over power to another president. The framers of the Constitution and the people of Kenya introduced various agencies to check on the excesses of a few in order to deliver quality leadership.

They envisaged a political climate, where only men and women of impeccable character ascend to public office. However, this is under threat, going by some of the people seeking public office. This is because agencies charged with the duty of weeding out tainted politicians have let the country down by their squabbling, which has seen some questionable characters slip through.

Integrity is not about legality but morality. People with serious criminal and corruption cases will make it to the ballot simply due to the principle of presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Leadership is not an absolute right and ongoing prosecution or investigations should be enough to disqualify one until cleared of the accusations.

This ought to sound a warning to all seeking public office that they will be called to account for what they do with delegated authority. Once in power, they could scuttle any effort to bring them to book.

The disharmony and supremacy battles between agencies like the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Commission for University Education is disappointing. Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has already sounded a warning that some who might be elected are criminals.

Whereas the entities are independent, they must not work in isolation but in harmony and for the public good. And that’s why they were given the mandate they hold.