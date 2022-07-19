Let affordable unga last

The government’s promise to temporarily lower the price of maize flour through subsidies to millers is cautiously welcome, coming during election time.

The Ministry of Agriculture said it will give millers a subsidy for a month to bring down the cost of maize flour, which is retailing at even more than Sh210 for a two-kilogramme packet at major retail outlets, to about Sh100 a piece.

We hope this is not yet another election campaign gimmick that could end with the August 9 elections, which would only make a grave situation worse.

In the run-up to the 2017 General Election, there was a similar move by the State—although it did not go well, amid murmurs by some millers that the government did not honour its end of the bargain.

We hope the subsidy programme is well structured this time round to win the confidence of millers.

The State should manage this subsidy very cautiously because we run the risk of some excluded traders resorting to hoarding stock with the hope of reaping bigger profits once the prices return to their normal rates post the subvention programme.

The State must ensure that the subsidy is well organised to include all millers so that there is uniformity in its implementation to curb chances of hoarding by some parties who have either been locked out of the scheme or chosen to stay out so as not to burn their fingers through unpaid compensation.

Besides, the subsidy scheme prices should also not go below the farm gate prices of maize because disenfranchised farmers could choose to hold back their produce, which would further complicate matters for thousands of households struggling to put food on the table.

The harvest season starts in October in the country’s main maize-producing regions in the North Rift and we hope there are sufficient plans to tap these stocks to reverse the prevailing supply shortage.

The Agriculture Ministry and the National Cereals and Produce Board should set appropriate pricing to entice farmers to boost the national reserve.