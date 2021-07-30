Lessons from Tokyo Games 

By Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The Kenyan teams may rank high in Africa but they can’t compete effectively with the best in the world.
  • Changing this requires concerted efforts from local sports administrators, coaches and the players themselves. 

Since the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games started on July 23, Kenya has posted underwhelming results, especially in team sports. Kenyan rugby and volleyball teams have struggled in matches against their opponents in Tokyo, exposing the gulf in class.

