Lessons from Faith Kipyegon

As the World Athletics Championships drew to a close last night in Budapest, Hungary, Faith Kipyegon distinguished herself as the world's greatest female middle distance runner of all time.

Kipyegon became the first woman in history to sweep the 1,500 metres and 5,000 metres gold medals in one world championship, a feat she accomplished a month after she shattered world records in the 1,500m, 5,000m, and one mile races.

The victory in 5,000m saw Kipyegon join Kenya's other greats Vivian Cheruiyot (2009, 2011) and Hellen Obiri (2017, 2019), who have won the world 5,000m title. Kipyegon’s victories also revived memories from the 2011 World Championships where Cheruiyot became the first Kenyan to win a double, bagging the 10,000m and 5,000m gold medals in Daegu, South Korea. Kipyegon, who won the world 1,500m title for the first time in 2017, took a maternity break before returning to complete her hat-trick with wins in 2022 (Oregon, USA) and this year in Budapest, besides winning her maiden Olympic 1,500m crown in 2020 Tokyo. She is a huge inspiration to women in sport and generally.

The fact that she has opened up about her journey and safe motherhood at key forums continue to play a key role in mentoring and lifting up women's sport. That Kenya's rising cases in doping have seen the country blacklisted by World Athletics and the Athletics Integrity Unit means that only clean performances by the likes of Kipyegon will redeem our tainted image.

With Kipyegon having demonstrated the virtues of training hard and winning clean, we call on Athletics Kenya, the national and county governments and all stakeholders to come together to explore ways of uplifting athletics standards and trumpeting a clean sport.