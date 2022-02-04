Lessons for Kenya from Afcon

Although staged in conditions that were far from perfect, Kenyan football administrators have a lot to learn from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament. The month-long tournament, which ends tomorrow in Cameroon, with Senegal taking on Egypt in the final, featured 24 teams.

Although Kenya competed in the 2019 tournament, which was held in Egypt and won by Algeria, the country did not qualify for this year’s tournament due to ill-preparation and general mismanagement of the qualifying process. Comoros qualified at Kenya’s expense. The Indian Ocean island nation reached the knock-out stage of the tournament.

Although let down by poor playing surface and poor crowd control that led to deaths of eight fans, Cameroon rolled out some of the best football stadiums on the continent for the tournament. The country, which has a smaller economy compared to Kenya’s, staged the tournament in six modern stadiums across five cities.

It is arguable that Cameroon had longer time to prepare, thanks to the postponement of the tournament over Covid-19, as well as Egypt’s willingness to host the 2019 tournament, which had been earmarked for Cameroon.

Be that as it may, Kenya’s casual regard for sporting infrastructure must be condemned. Kenya’s stadia are far from matching Cameroon’s, yet the country’s economy is ranked higher than that of the West African country.

In 2013, the government promised to build ultra-modern stadia in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret and Nakuru but that has remained a pipe dream almost a decade later.

The government has only refurbished the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and the Nyayo National Stadium, which were built in the 80s. Renovation of facilities like Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Uasin Gishu and Kamariny Stadium in West Pokot has stalled for years.

Kenya also needs visionary football administrators. In the past, Kenya could easily beat countries such as Gambia, Equatorial Guinea, Comoros and Burkina Faso, but even matching them may be a tall order now.