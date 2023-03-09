Leave no woman behind

The launch of a gender-based violence (GBV) recovery centre at Wajir County Referral Hospital to offer survivors medical and psychosocial support is a huge step in the right direction.

This is one of the diverse strategies that the national and county governments are bound to implement to restore, protect and promote the rights of women and girls under the National Policy on Gender and Development, which was launched in 2021.

Since 2006, Kenya has made progress in enacting gender-responsive laws and policies, starting with the Sexual Offences Act. In the Constitution, the rights of women and girls are explicitly protected, including the right to equal treatment before the law and to own land and property. Inclusion and affirmative mechanism to have them elected or appointed.

Legislators, especially women, have introduced laws such as the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act, 2011; Protection against Domestic Violence Act, 2015; and Matrimonial Property Act, 2013. But women and girls are yet to fully enjoy their rights as neither counties nor the national government has allocated adequate funds to implement them. They depend on development partners to support the interventions.

Lack of political goodwill and ignorance are major bottlenecks in actualising the constitutional gender equality provisions. For instance, the law on the two-thirds gender principle has stagnated despite MPs fronting nine related bills. Women MPs claim the leadership has failed to whip the men.

Worryingly, increased online GBV threatens the gains in fighting the vice and it’s time the government took action against the perpetrators.