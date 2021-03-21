Learn from Kenya Open

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

The Magical Kenya Open Golf Championships ended yesterday under excellent conditions at the well-manicured Karen Country Club. Unfortunately, just one Kenyan player, Samuel Chege, made the cut after the opening two rounds in the prestigious European Tour tournament that drew 156 players from 30 countries, including Kenya’s 12 professionals and six amateurs. That was a clear indication of just how competitive the annual event is.

