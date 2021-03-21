Learn from Kenya Open

The Magical Kenya Open Golf Championships ended yesterday under excellent conditions at the well-manicured Karen Country Club. Unfortunately, just one Kenyan player, Samuel Chege, made the cut after the opening two rounds in the prestigious European Tour tournament that drew 156 players from 30 countries, including Kenya’s 12 professionals and six amateurs. That was a clear indication of just how competitive the annual event is.

The lofty standards were mirrored by the pulsating battle for the top prize of Sh22 million between USA’s Kurt Kitayama and the eventual champion, South Africa’s Justin Harding.

Kenyan players have another opportunity at the Kenya Savannah Classic, an equally prestigious tournament of the European Tour, tomorrow at Karen. The impressive prize purse of Sh130 million at each of the tournaments is good enough incentive amid the long wait for a local winner.

Our pros shouldn’t just aim to play on the European Tour but up their game and feature on the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, after logistical nightmares that denied the Magical Kenya Open three days of live television, the cameras were finally rolling for yesterday’s final round. Coupled with poor handling of local journalists, who were denied access to Karen en masse, both Kenya Open Golf Limited and European Tour made several wrong moves that we hope will be rectified.

It’s possible for the organisers to enforce Covid-19 protocols without a blanket ban on local journalists, whose services are even more significant now that spectators aren’t allowed on the course. Those charged with handling media operations must put their act together for this week’s tournament.

Nonetheless, congratulations to Karen Country Club for putting together an impeccable par 71 course.