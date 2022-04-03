Learn from Equator Rally

As Kenya prepares to stage the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally, local organisers should take heed of lessons from Equator Rally held in Naivasha at the weekend.

Kenyan rally driver Karan Patel and his navigator Tauseef Khan beat 19 competitors to win the Equator Rally, which is part of the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) Series. Driving a Ford Fiesta car, the duo led after six competitive stages covering 546.81 kilometres. Only 12 of the 19 starters managed to finish, pointing to the demanding nature of the competition.

However, the organisers were encouraged by the fact that all the four young drivers in the competition managed to finish. Young driver Jeremy Wahome, navigated by Victor Okundi in a Ford Fiesta, finished fourth overall in the competition that was being staged as a dry run for the June 23-26 Safari Rally.

On March 27, Kenyan youngsters McRae Kimathi and Mwangi Kioni finished fourth in the Junior World Rally Championship Sweden Rally. Their performances are indicative of the potential of young drivers in the sport. With proper guidance and coaching, the country is capable of producing talent that keep Kenya’s flag high as a great destination for motorsport.

Luckily, it has been done before. Kenyan rally driver Joginder Singh, popularly known as “The Flying Sikh”, won the Safari Rally three times — in 1965, driving a Volvo PV544 with his brother Jaswant as co-driver, and in 1974 and 1976 in a Mitsubishi Colt Lancer 1600 GSR car.