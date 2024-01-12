Learn from Afcon show

Kenyans will once again be cheering from the sidelines as the best of the continent battle out at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament that kicks off today in Cote d’Ivoire.

A total of 24 teams, including defending champions Senegal, will compete in the month-long tournament where Tanzania are the only nation representing the East African region.

Kenya’s dream of making a return to Africa’s largest football extravaganza in Cote d’Ivoire was nipped in the bud after the country failed to complete the qualification process following the ban by global football governing body, Fifa, owing to internal management wrangles.

The last time Kenya’s national team, Harambee Stars, played at the Afcon was in 2019.

As the games start in Africa’s largest producer of cocoa, it will be time for the country to reflect on where its football standards should be in the coming years.

The Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) has picked Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania to co-host this year’s second-tier African Nations Championship (Chan) ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations that the three East Africa countries will also co-host after winning the joint bid.

Kenya once won the bids to host the Afcon in 1996 and Chan in 2018, but the country failed to develop infrastructure as South Africa and Morocco, respectively, stepped in late to host the events.