Leaders should write books

Until yesterday, the Nation has been serialising Lee Njiru: Presidents’ Pressman, a Memoir.

The new tell-all book pulls back the mask on the Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel arap Moi presidencies, offering readers a rare glimpse into what goes on in the corridors of power.

Written by an insider who was privy to the goings-on in the inner sanctums of power, the book, like others before it, is a gem for both researchers and curious others whose notions of power and those who wield it largely derive from speculation, disinformation and hearsay.

In a nascent democracy such as ours, memoirs, biographies and autobiographies go a long way in demystifying power.

They depict scenes and instances where leaders who were thought to be invincible bared their foibles and infirmities in a way that emboldens the citizenry to hold those who are currently in power to account.

More importantly, they serve as a warning to current and future leaders that things that may be swept under the carpet at the apogee of their power may one day come to light.

Viewed as such, tell-all books, especially if written by those whose lives have been intertwined with the country’s major socio-political events, serve as a bulwark against dictatorial tendencies among the high and mighty.

It is for these and other reasons that leaders must be encouraged to share their experiences with fellow citizens.

Besides setting the record straight on historical events that little is known about, such works offer invaluable leadership insights from the experiences of those who were there before and saw it all.

These recorded accounts also add to the repertoire of national memory, highlighting the exploits of the country’s heroes and pointing out pitfalls that future leaders need to avoid.