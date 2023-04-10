Leaders should hasten dialogue to stem chaos

There is some grumbling that indicates a possible hardening of stances towards the planned dialogue to end the simmering national political crisis. This is of concern to all Kenyans, but especially the clerics, who want the talks speeded up for peace and stability. And the just-ended Easter holiday provided an opportunity for prayers for the leaders to devote themselves to averting chaos.

Just two weeks of anti-government demonstrations claimed several lives and destroyed a lot of property in various parts of the country. It is only after President William Ruto appealed to opposition leader Raila Odinga to call off the demonstrations for talks that the violence was stemmed. And Kenyans, who have had a peaceful Easter holiday, want this to prevail.

But there are hardliners on both sides of the political divide who care little about the suffering of their fellow Kenyans caught up in the crossfire and more about their own gains and lofty positions. The two must bring these people into line.

This is the only country we have and must, therefore, jealously safeguard. Should we wreck it, the consequences will be acutely felt by all, especially the ordinary folks who need peace to work and put food on the table for their families.

Forgiveness

It is hardly surprising, therefore, that the clergy used the pulpit during his important period in their faith that emphasizes sacrifice and forgiveness to urge President Ruto and Azimio coalition leader Odinga to sit down and tackle the challenges to end the impasse once and for all. They called on them to agree on the best way to hold the talks for lasting peace.

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops chairman, Archbishop Martin Kivuva, noted that Kenyans had enjoyed peace during the Holy Week after the government offered an olive branch to the opposition, which then suspended its weekly demonstrations. He wants the two parties to address issues affecting all Kenyans, including the high cost of living.