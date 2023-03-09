Leaders should dialogue to avert national chaos

The launch by Azimio leader Raila Odinga of “mass action” against the Ruto administration has set the stage for a confrontation that does not augur well for the country. It is likely to fuel deadly divisions.

There is no reason why the political leaders, in the government and the opposition, who know one another so well, cannot engage and thrash out their differences to avert a national imbroglio.

This, sadly, is the continuation of a row over the outcome of the presidential election of August 9, last year. However, after the Supreme Court threw out the Azimio presidential candidate’s petition, endorsing President William Ruto’s victory, the country appeared set to forge ahead.

In fact, Mr Odinga and his team then accepted the apex court’s ruling while pointing out that they did not necessarily agree with the verdict.

With the Azimio la Umoja one Kenya Coalition Party leader declaring the start of countrywide “mass action” following the lapse of a 14-day ultimatum to the Kenya Kwanza government, trouble looms ahead.

With the high cost of living as a key issue, besides last year’s election results, this is a recipe for further division, tension and violence as the authorities crack down on the protests to enforcing law and order.

This has been billed as a campaign of defiance, peaceful protests, picketing, strikes, disobedience, sit-ins and demonstrations. However, that is easier said than done. As has happened before, this could be the beginning of violent confrontations. It comes at a time when the country is experiencing serious economic difficulties.

People have genuine grievances about high fuel prices and food shortages. Whereas several months ago about four million Kenyans faced starvation, mainly in the arid and semi-arid regions, the number is estimated to be six million. With the mass protests, it is going to get messier. The biggest worry is for this to degenerate into chaos.