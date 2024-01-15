Leaders must show exemplary behaviour

Leaders should be people who conduct themselves with utmost respect. Getting elected is an indication of the people’s confidence in one’s ability to fairly manage their affairs. As public figures, leaders must, therefore, always strive to be beyond reproach.

There are two recent highly disturbing incidents in which people expected to conduct themselves with decorum have behaved badly. Both reflect the growing disgusting behaviour of some politicians.

One is youthful Mumias East MP Peter Salasya, who reportedly assaulted someone at a funeral. Violating such a sombre mood is extremely callous and disrespectful of the bereaved family.

His arrest was the right thing to do. He should now be arraigned. This is not the first time the MP is being accused of causing a fracas at a funeral.

There was another incident in May involving this first-time lawmaker. Another horrible example is the fracas at a public function where Kisii Governor Simba Arati and South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro clashed and several people suffered gunshot wounds. Sadly, these two politicians have had a long-running history of ugly confrontations.

Elected representatives of the people must carry themselves with decorum. Chapter six of the Constitution underlines the issue of leadership and integrity. Responsible leadership entails respect for the people, honour to the country, integrity, dignity, impartiality in the execution of public duties, accountability to the public, discipline and commitment to serving the people.

Leaders must do what is morally and ethically right and avoid questionable practices and base violent conduct.

Leadership is about guiding and enabling groups of people to work together to accomplish what they cannot do individually. While there has been the perennial debate over whether leadership is inborn or acquired, it is, indeed, a valuable skill that one can learn and effectively practise.

Sheer arrogance, loose talk, insults, embezzlement, nepotism, and discrimination are not the qualities of a good leader. Unfortunately, many politicians will campaign with humility during elections, but on winning those positions, turn their backs on the voters.