Leaders must set a good example on Covid rules

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

For the umpteenth time, we have to revisit the issue of politicians defying Covid-19 safety regulations by holding rallies that expose the citizens to infection. On paper, political rallies and other public gatherings are prohibited. These are part of the measures put in place to contain spread of the virus, which continues to ravage the country and has taken a toll on the population.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.