Leaders must set a good example on Covid rules

For the umpteenth time, we have to revisit the issue of politicians defying Covid-19 safety regulations by holding rallies that expose the citizens to infection. On paper, political rallies and other public gatherings are prohibited. These are part of the measures put in place to contain spread of the virus, which continues to ravage the country and has taken a toll on the population.

At the weekend, Deputy President William Ruto held rallies in West Pokot County to campaign for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Last week, ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga was at the Coast, where he held political meetings that attracted large crowds. Other top politicians have been on the campaign trail, seemingly oblivious of the risks to the citizens.

Just a few weeks ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga held a series of public meetings in the Nyanza region that culminated in the huge Madaraka Day celebration. Nyanza and its environs have since become the epicentre of the coronavirus. The 13 countries adjoining Lake Victoria are now under tight restrictions due to high infection rates, with far-reaching economic and social losses to the residents.

Order and discipline

Leadership is about order and discipline. The citizens look up to their leaders for examples. This is particularly crucial, considering the sacrifices the citizens have made in the past one and a half years since Covid-19 was first detected in our territory. Curfew rules and travel restrictions have been costly.

Controls on restaurants and bars, places of worship and funeral services have been heavy on the citizens. So, when leaders defy the protocols, the people are left wondering why they are being forced to obey them and feel assaulted when they are punished for violating the rules but politicians are let free.