Leaders must respect, protect press freedom

Reports of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and a Nairobi gubernatorial candidate, Senator Johnson Sakaja, barring the media from covering their clearance to contest the August 9 general elections are worrying.

In the case of Mrs Ngilu, her bodyguard manned the entrance of Kitui Multipurpose Hall, where the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was clearing candidates for the governor race in the county. Officials at the centre suggested that Mrs Ngilu had asked to be cleared first as she was heading to another function, but that, in itself, does not give her—or, in fact, any other politician or state official—powers to block the media from doing their job.

In the case of Mr Sakaja, the media was barred from covering the presentation of his academic documents at the IEBC offices at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. The media was only allowed into the venue when he was being handed the nomination certificate by the IEBC returning officer. Police officers claimed they were under orders—they did not say from whom—not to allow the media until the last stage.

This veil of secrecy undermines democracy and should quickly be nipped in the bud. The people accused of these egregious violation of the rights of the media to participate in the electoral process, including at the clearance of candidates’ stage, should know better.

Mrs Ngilu’s stature—a governor who has also served as an MP and Cabinet minister and ran for president in 1997—should be the last person obstructing the press from executing their role. Mr Sakaja, who was first nominated to Parliament in 2013 before getting elected as a senator for Nairobi in 2017, is equally bound by the same standards.