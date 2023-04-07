Leaders must prevent descent into mayhem









The past few days have been quite peaceful after President William Ruto offered an olive branch to the opposition following deadly anti-government protests. Azimio leader Raila Odinga and his team responded positively to the President’s appeal to hold talks to resolve the standoff.

As Kenyans enjoy their peace without the fear of violent protests, there are worrying signs that the country could be headed back to conflict. That would be unfortunate, as the recent chaos claimed several lives, with heavy damage to property.

The two leaders must ignore the hardliners in their formations, who may be unhappy about the latest peace initiative, perhaps over their individual fears of what it could mean for them. The government and the opposition have no choice, however, but to genuinely engage in dialogue to avert chaos.

During this Easter holiday, President Ruto has urged fellow Kenyans to help take the country in the right direction, while Raila has asked the people to seize any opportunities in the subsisting national challenges to achieve success. The core Easter message of sacrifice and forgiveness should inspire the leaders to do everything to prevent the slide to the brink of disaster.

They must impress upon their lieutenants the urgent need to seek compromise and work towards peace and reconciliation. The resumption of the chest-thumping on both sides of the political divide does not augur well for the nation. Indeed, it is not in the interest of the ordinary Kenyan, who has borne the brunt of the recent violence, as police clashed with protesters.

The biggest threat to the delicate peace is the intransigence and insensitivity of the “take it or leave it” camp and the rival “it’s our way or back to the streets” group.

Indeed, the old adage, when two bulls fight it is the grass that suffers, could not be truer. Should the country descend into chaos again, it’s the ordinary Kenyans who will pay the highest price.