Leaders must listen to prayers for peace

For a country that cherishes the freedom of worship enshrined in the Constitution, the core message of each one of its faiths is crucial.

Yesterday, Kenyan Muslims joined their counterparts all over the world in observing Idd ul Fitr, a religious festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

A celebration of strength and endurance through fasting, it is one of the most important events in the Islamic calendar.

The believers have used this auspicious occasion to echo calls for peace and unity and to lower the high cost of living, which has hit low-income earners particularly hard.

The number of Kenyans facing starvation continues to rise and the hope now is that the rains will increase food production. President William Ruto has made this a key part of his campaign with a fertiliser subsidy to grow more food and cash crops.

While urging Muslims to remain united, imams have appealed to politicians to rally together to address national issues. Prayer is a means through which to keep the leaders’ eyes on the ball.

A truce was reached when President William Ruto appealed to Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga to call off the recent anti-government demonstrations for talks to resolve the ongoing political crisis, seeing peace prevail, not only during Ramadhan but also during Easter.

Death and destruction

The protests had occasioned several deaths, wanton destruction of property and police brutality. The current moment should be seized by the rival parties to resolve differences and forge reconciliation for national prosperity.

Itself a divisive matter over when to mark the end of the fast, resolving this would be a boon for the faithful, symbolising greater unity. It does not look good when one group breaks the fast while another is still waiting and yet both belong to the same faith.

On the political front, Muslim preachers have backed the bipartisan talks and urged President Ruto and opposition leader Raila to lead the way.