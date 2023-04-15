Leaders must internally prevent slide into chaos

Kenyans look up to their leaders to amicably solve political disputes by engaging in genuine dialogue. The country has demonstrated its ability to tackle its socioeconomic and political challenges and has also been mediating conflicts in the region and the continent.

However, this does not mean that external help should not be sought when it proves difficult to reach an understanding and end a conflict. It is in this respect that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition’s decision to write to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the ongoing crisis may be a bit premature.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has asked the ICC to investigate the recent killing and maiming of protesters by the police. But in a quick response, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared the government will protect Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome from alleged intimidation by the opposition.

The opposition accuses IG Koome of violating the Constitution by breaking up peaceful demos. But the DP has defended him, arguing he was only protecting lives and property.

The law allows Kenyans to picket and stage peaceful protests against the government. This latest development is a clear indication that the confrontation between President William Ruto’s administration and the Azimio coalition could escalate.

Setback

This would be a major setback as there had been hope of ending the standoff following a truce after President Ruto appealed to Opposition leader Raila Odinga to call off the anti-government demonstrations and hold talks to reach an amicable solution.

The country has been peaceful since then and it would be a shame to see a repeat of the violence that claimed several lives and destroyed property in Nairobi and other places.

As the rival parties dialogue, there is no need to drag in the ICC, which dealt with several cases arising from the 2007 post-election violence.

Azimio may have written to the ICC out of desperation as the police have been breaking up peaceful protests. However, reason must prevail for dialogue and to avoid taking the country to the brink.