Leaders must condemn violence by unruly mobs

By  Editorial

  • National leaders deserve respect, even if there are differences arising from political disagreements.
  • The primitive scenes that played out in Kisumu must not be allowed to take root.

Yesterday’s attack on Deputy President William Ruto in Kisumu Town, in which mobs hurled stones at his convoy, was unfortunate and uncalled-for and must be condemned in the strongest terms possible. Every Kenyan is guaranteed freedom of movement and association, which are enshrined in the Constitution. They can visit, stay, live and work freely in any part of the country. 

