Leaders must condemn violence by unruly mobs

Yesterday’s attack on Deputy President William Ruto in Kisumu Town, in which mobs hurled stones at his convoy, was unfortunate and uncalled-for and must be condemned in the strongest terms possible. Every Kenyan is guaranteed freedom of movement and association, which are enshrined in the Constitution. They can visit, stay, live and work freely in any part of the country.

Secondly, national leaders deserve respect, even if there are differences arising from political disagreements. But even more importantly, the DP holds the second-highest position in the land and his safety must be guaranteed at all times — in his home or office and whenever else he visits.

In a quick response, the National Police Service said Dr Ruto’s handlers had been warned about tension in the area over the sharing of some funds. Their advice was reportedly not heeded and the DP’s convoy found itself amidst angry mobs.

However, this incident is hardly surprising, considering the mounting political tension over next year’s general election. The DP, who has fallen out with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, has declared his interest in succeeding him. There is nothing wrong with that. He has every right to vie for the presidency. But he has been on the campaign trail well ahead of the declaration of the official election campaign period.

He is not alone in this, though. Other top contenders — ODM leader Raila Odinga, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper — have been engaged in premature campaigns. They even violated the Covid-19 ban on gatherings.

The primitive scenes that played out in Kisumu must not be allowed to take root. The rowdy youths may, perhaps, believe that attacking the would-be opponent of the ODM leader is helping him. It’s not. Even their preferred candidate will have to visit other places. Such acts naturally court revenge.