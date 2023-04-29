Leaders must avert return of chaos and destruction 

The country could once again be headed for potential chaos, with the apparent hardening of stances on both sides of the political divide.

This would be terrible, as the people have for several weeks now enjoyed peace and quiet, hoping the political class would settle the standoff that sparked violence, resulting in several deaths and wanton destruction of property.

It was only after President William Ruto offered an olive branch by appealing to Azimio la Umoja One Coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga to stop the anti-government demonstrations and hold talks that the country’s hurtling to the brink was checked.

However, President Ruto seems to have shifted gears, signalling the government’s new resolve to deal sternly with the opposition, should it insist on staging street protests. He has thus fired a warning to Azimio la leader Raila Odinga against the planned resumption of demos. For his part, the Azimio leader has accused the President of not being sincere about the talks to end the political stalemate.

One of the bones of contention is the composition of the team to engage in bipartisan talks. The President’s side has included an MP from the Jubilee Party, which is a member of the Azimio coalition. This, to Mr Odinga, is an indication of insincerity, which he has blamed for the collapse of the bipartisan initiative.

Hardline stance

The President has vowed that the state machinery will not allow the opposition to cause chaos and destroy property. This hardline stance is uncalled for.

A national crisis has been raging, with the opposition demanding the fixing of the high cost of living and opening of the IEBC servers to determine who actually won the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

For the sake of peace and tranquillity, the leaders on both sides must tone down their rhetoric and engage in genuine negotiations. The chest-thumping that is increasingly becoming evident is hardly what this country needs.