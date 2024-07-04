Law can boost integrity

The constitutional term limits for the President and governors are a means to enhance accountability in leadership. The holders of those positions know that they can only serve a maximum of two five-year terms. However, 10 years is a long enough time for governors to implement programmes and realise visions.

A change of leadership also grants an opportunity for someone else to come into office and either correct any wrongs their predecessors may have committed or go on to surpass their achievements for the benefit of the people. However, the challenge that arises is what to do with people, who have already served the mandatory terms, but still feel energetic enough to continue.

Those opposed to the bid to prevent retiring governors from seeking elective positions elsewhere see it an attempt to curtail their political rights and freedoms.

If passed, the Constitution of Kenya (amendment) Bill, 2023 will see former governors stopped from running for election as senators or members of county assemblies in the first five years after the end of their terms.

The Bill by Nominated Senator Raphael Chimera seeks the five-year period to enable the complete auditing of county government accounts. This will determine whether the retiring governor is suitable to hold any other elective office. Ideally the governors should account to the county assemblies and the Senate for any financial and administrative decisions they will have made.

Also, governorship is a fairly senior position, as the holder exercises control over an entire county and should not reduce him or herself to a ward representative. There are also fears that having many former governors elected as senators could undermine the constitutional Senate oversight role, as those guilty of any wrongdoing could seek to protect themselves.