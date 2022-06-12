Laudable feat by team

Team Kenya’s inspiring performance at the 22nd Africa Senior Athletics Championships that ended yesterday at Côte-d’Or National Sports Complex, Reduit, in Mauritius, is commendable. The distinguished display by the country’s sprinters, led by Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala, at the event clearly exemplified that the country can be a powerhouse in that area if efforts are made.

The results should lay the ground for the national trials for the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games slated for Nairobi in June 24-25. The World’s, due July 15-24 in Oregon, US, will be followed by the ‘Club’ Games in Birmingham, UK, on July 28 to August 8.

In Mauritius, some of Kenya’s top stars were missing. They opted to give the upcoming athletes a chance. But the team still won 22 medals—10 gold, five silver and eight bronze. That shows the country has depth in athletics talent, which Athletics Kenya and the government should not take for granted.

Omanyala handing Kenya its second Africa title in 100 metres since legendary Joseph Gikonyo’s exploits in 1990 in Cairo, and leading his team of Dan Kiviasi, Mike Mokamba and Samuel Imeta tells about Kenya’s rich talent.

Maximilla Imali’s silver medal in the women’s 200m with Veronica Mutua’s claiming bronze in 400m before leading her team for silver in 4x400m shows that women, too, can rise if supported. However, the lacklustre show in the men’s 10,000m and 5,000m and steeplechase, where Kenya continued to struggle, should be of great concern.

Coaches and athletes should continue to seek solutions as they sharpen for the World’s and Club Games. Kenya also needs good representation in the sprints at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships on August 1-8 in Cali, Colombia, and the August 26-September 6 Africa Youth Games in Cairo.