Land bill food for thought

One of the factors undermining food security is subdivision of land for real estate and homesteads. This is increasingly depriving families and communities of land on which to grow food crops. The more homes that come up, the greater the risk of declining food production and the resultant hunger and starvation.

Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo, a land economist, has come up with a Bill on land use that has wide-ranging and potentially useful ideas. It seeks to limit subdivision of farmlands.

Landowners in the agricultural zones will be barred from excessive subdivision of their parcels if Parliament adopts the proposals. The Land Control Bill 2022 seeks to create special committees to vet and approve or reject such transactions. They will review applications for sale, charge, transfer, grant, lease or right of way on agricultural land.

Expansive farmlands are the surest way to food security. Investors eyeing high returns from real estate have invaded agricultural zones, hastening land subdivision. Landowners have been selling small portions to cater for their needs, sparking bitter domestic conflicts. The size of available arable land has been reduced to small units unviable for the large-scale and commercial farming required to grow the economy.

Dr Oundo’s Bill is a bold new attempt after the failure of the Kenya Minimum and Maximum Land Holding Acreage Bill of 2015 that was shelved following criticism that it was punitive.