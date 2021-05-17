Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Lamu port welcome but complete entire Lapsset

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

The completion of the Lamu port is a major milestone in the country’s infrastructure development agenda. Proposals to develop Lamu as the country’s second port started under the Grand Coalition Government led by President Mwai Kibaki.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.