Lamu port welcome but complete entire Lapsset

The completion of the Lamu port is a major milestone in the country’s infrastructure development agenda. Proposals to develop Lamu as the country’s second port started under the Grand Coalition Government led by President Mwai Kibaki.

Feasibility studies were conducted in 2011 while actual work began in 2014. It has been a long journey, which is the reason we feel upbeat that the project is now ready for commissioning.

As conceived, this is part of the transnational project dubbed Lamu Port-Southern Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor, whose objective is to open up trade between Kenya and its northern neighbours. Locally, the project is intended to inspire economic activities within its vicinity.

This includes creating Lamu Special Economic Zone, a coastal hub for industrial, logistics, tourism and environmental conservation activities. The upshot is that the zone would spur economic growth and help the residents to improve their well-being.

Internal conflicts

However, we must guard against this turning into a white elephant. The success of the Lamu port depends on the ability to ferry goods from the coast to the hinterland. Kenya has to get neighbours to use the port so as to make it viable. Hence, it has to make the services affordable, efficient and attractive.

So far, there is no indication that South Sudan and Ethiopia are getting ready to begin using the port. Indeed, it’s recalled that the two countries have been wrestling with internal conflicts that sap their energy and distract attention from regional engagements and obligations.

Moreover, roads and the rail system that make part of the Lapsset project are yet to be completed. Simply put, a lot of work remains to be done to make Lamu port sustainable and the time for action is now.