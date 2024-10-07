Kuppet’s ultimatum on marking exams wrong

While every labour union’s mandate is to fight for workers’ rights, its demands must be reasonable and not extortionist and frivolous. The collective bargaining agreement (CBA) provides a forum for unions and employers to discuss and amicably arrive at rational decisions.

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has since its inception championed the right of its members to get reasonable pay and better working conditions. It has done a good job after emerging from the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) to articulate the interests of that segment of teachers.

However, it is shocking to hear Kuppet demanding that teachers be paid more or they will not mark this year’s exams. Now that sounds rather callous and extortionist, as exams are too important to become the subject of a tug of war between the union and the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec).

These final exams are what these young people have prepared for during their entire period in school. They will determine the future of the candidates, who should not be held to ransom by their own teachers.

Kuppet has threatened to mobilise teachers to boycott the supervision and marking of the exams to protest low allowances. The union is demanding Sh4,000 per day for the teachers marking exams. The same Kuppet has decried the drastic education budget cuts.

The Knec pays invigilators, supervisors and exam centre managers Sh400, Sh450 and Sh500, respectively. The union says teachers who mark exams get only Sh150 daily. The teachers certainly deserve better, but not through extortion.