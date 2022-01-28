Kudos to WRC Safari rally team

Last weekend’s decision by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to extend the Safari Rally’s status as a World Rally Championship (WRC) round to 2026 is a statement of confidence in Kenya’s ability to host major sporting events.

And it comes as no surprise following the hugely successful WRC Safari Rally last year when the Kenyan round made a return to the WRC circuit after a 19-year hiatus.

The gains from last year’s WRC Safari Rally, which was staged in Nairobi and Nakuru counties, left an indelible mark not only in the country’s sporting sector, but also globally. The event transformed both the small and medium-sized enterprises with its injection of an estimated Sh6 billion into the country’s economy.

The WRC Safari Rally was the most-watched event in the 2021 WRC series, with over 120 million of impressions on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter, making it the highest in the series’ 53-year history. In addition, YouTube recorded 16 million WRC Safari Rally views and helped showcase the country as a scenic tourism destination, breaking previous expectations.

Notably, that the close partnership between Kenya, the FIA and WRC has led to the activation of different support programmes in the country like the FIA Rally Star Programme is commendable.

Several Kenyan drivers have benefited from a programme tailored to enable young rally drivers to excel in regional competitions, giving them hope to compete in WRC in future. For instance, next month, McRae Kimathi and Mwangi Kioni will compete in the WRC Rally in Sweden under the FIA Rally Star Programme.

Last year, Kenya hosted the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, Magical Kenya Open Golf Championships, Savannah Classic Golf Championships, World Athletics Continental Tour, Kip Keino Classic and Rugby Africa Championship.

After the gesture by FIA and WRC, both the Kenya Motor Sports Federation and the WRC Safari Rally organising committee as well as the Government must endeavour to deliver a bigger and better championship with astute planning and engagement at all levels.