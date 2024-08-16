Kudos to Team Kenya

We join the rest of the country in celebrating Team Kenya for their sterling performance at the recently concluded 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Team Kenya collected 11 medals - four gold, two silver and five bronze, all from athletics, to finish 17th on the overall medal table.

Kenyans were mighty proud to see the nation finish as the best placed team from Africa.

President William Ruto hosted the team at State Lodge, Eldoret, on Thursday in a celebration that saw the medallists receive cash rewards amounting to millions of shillngs and the rest of the team also gifted money in appreciation.

As has been the case in previous Olympics, athletics accounted for all of Kenya’s medals.

Funding and facilities

Indeed, athletics has been the sole provider of medals for Kenya at the Olympics since the 1988 Seoul Summer Games with the Commonwealth Games reflecting a similar scenario.

While thanking the team for a job well done, the president challenged other disciplines to emulate what athletics had done to give Kenya a better chance of increasing its medal tally at the next games.

This is a call that has been made before but the potential is never exploited because of inadequate funding and facilities.

Sports federations should heed President Ruto’s advice and put in place elaborate plans and action rather than words.

The government should in turn ensure sports is well funded and state-of-the-art infrastructure erected for use by the abundant talent available.