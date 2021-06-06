Kudos to Kenyan officials





Kenyans have in the past one month been elected to key positions in continental sports governing bodies. The latest is Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) president Andrew Mudibo, who is now one of the five vice-presidents of the Africa Table Tennis Federation (ATTF).

Mudibo, who will be in charge of development in the 54-African member countries, was elected unopposed.

He has already hit the road running, detailing how he hopes to restructure ATTF’s development programmes to spur the growth of table tennis. He wants tables made locally and indoor arenas built. Mudibo’s election follows that of Shadrack Maluki in May, as the Africa Judo Union (AJU) chairman. He is second in the AJU hierarchy after president Thierry Sitieny from Madagascar.

Also elected in May is acting National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) secretary Francis Mutuku. He is now the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (Anoca) Zone V secretary-general.

They join other Kenyans in continental sports leadership, including Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) president Waithaka Kioni, who is the Confederation of Africa Volleyball deputy president. Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei is the Confederation of Africa Athletics vice-president.

They should serve the continent with diligence. Kenyan athletes and officials also stand to get sports scholarships and other assistance from Anoca. They must offer impartial service to the continent.