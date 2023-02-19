Kudos for good outing

Congratulations, Team Kenya, for the splendid show at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia on Saturday. Clinching the overall title with 10 medals; six gold, two silver and two bronze medals deserves a moment of carousal as we pat ourselves on the back as a proud nation in athletics.

Kenya recaptured the mixed relay title, retained women's 10km crown through Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet besides recapturing men's Under-20 8km after Ishmael Kipkirui's exploits.

The country lost the women's under-20 6km crown to Ethiopia's Senayet Getachew where Pamela Kosgei settled for bronze while Uganda claimed back-to-back victory in the men's 10km race as Kenya failed to win a medal for the first time in 14 years.

Nevertheless, what was so encouraging is that the country was able to claim all the team titles save for one. They clinched men’s 10km for the first time in eight years, recaptured the women's 10km title they lost in 2019 and men's Under-20 8km for the first time since 2017. The only team title that evaded the nation was women’s under-20 6km.

It goes without saying that the hard work the athletes, team management and Athletic Kenya put in training in Kigari, Embu finally paid dividends.

The country needs to ride on the gains from Australia to prepare well for the World Athletics Championships due for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary, this year and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The country’s performance especially in men’s distance races in track has been worrying over the years. Kenya has yet to win a world title in 5,000m since Benjamin Limo's exploits in 2005 while Charles Kamathi won the 10,00m gold last in 2001.