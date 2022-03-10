KRA must live up to its taxpayer-friendly mien

The protracted tax feud between the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Keroche Breweries Limited casts our tax administration system in a bad light. Without delving into the claims and counter-claims by the feuding sides, this matter elicits debate on the challenges and policy options of tax collection and payment.

Taxes are a key source of finances for state programmes — including critical ones such as healthcare, education, housing and food security — and individuals and businesses should honour their civic duty of paying up. But it should be a give-and-take relationship between the taxpayer and the state with both parties expected to keep their end of the bargain.

How the tax system is handled is important to safeguard this sensitive relationship. While KRA is justified to collect revenue, it must also exercise some form of moderation to avoid tormenting its clients. The taxpayers, too, must honour their obligation to avoid fights with the taxman.

It is uplifting that Keroche and KRA have agreed to dialogue on the dispute because it not only raises hope of ending hostility but also sends a signal of fairness to other individuals or businesses that may be caught up in a similar predicament.

Meanwhile, the country is going through a phase of economic challenges that complicates the tax administration system and the taxman must change tack to win taxpayers’ support.

Bad economic times always trigger nightmares for tax collection agencies as cash-constrained taxpayers may be tempted to use tax evasion as an alternative source of finance for their operations. Taxpayers facing severe economic stress — like the risk of bankruptcy — may also perceive the risks of tax evasion as minimal compared with the gains of avoiding bankruptcy. Cash-starved businesses and individuals may slip into the informal sector, complicating matters for the taxman since noncompliance in this segment of the economy is usually low.