KRA amnesty to struggling taxpayers a brilliant idea

These are difficult times for the taxpayers, with the cost of living on the increase and many new taxes and other levies introduced as the government seeks to raise adequate revenue to meet its financial obligations. On the spot is the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), whose mandate it is to pursue taxpayers and bring in the funds needed to provide public services and finance development programmes.

Even as it cracks down on cheats to give the taxman his pound of flesh, there are individuals and businesses that find themselves genuinely unable to pay their due taxes.

This is why, time and again, KRA grants amnesties to struggling businesses to prevent them from going under. But once they are up and running again, they should clear the arrears and thus comply with their tax obligations.

It is against this backdrop that KRA’s newly unveiled rules for a tax amnesty are a welcome gesture that should breathe some life into many of the struggling ventures. Kenyans who failed to pay taxes by the end of last year have been granted 10-month tax amnesty with waivers of penalties, fees and interest.

But for the KRA, this offer is also a way for it to raise Sh50 billion should those penalised for failing to pay taxes by December 31, take advantage of this to clear their debts.

New KRA Commissioner-General Humphrey Wattanga says it is only those who will have cleared their tax debts, who will benefit from the waiver of principal, interest and penalties. Paying tax is both a civic duty and legal requirement. The KRA needs to address the poor public perception of the tax system by streamlining customer service and curbing tax evasion schemes and fraud by businesses and individuals and bringing many more on board.

Special measures are needed to mitigate challenges. The use of technology has simplified tax payment. The digitisation of tax collection is crucial. It is part of the overall efforts to enhance taxpayer identification while monitoring capacity, and eventually lowering the cost of compliance.