Koome ascent to CJ role comes with full in-tray

The appointment of Martha Karambu Koome yesterday as the Chief Justice is historic: She becomes the first woman to head the Judiciary. With Philemona Mwilu as the Deputy Chief Justice, it’s an all-woman team at the helm of the Judiciary. But the significance of the appointment is that it was competitive and meritorious.

Ms Koome brings to the job impressive credentials. Before joining the Judiciary, she was, then in legal practice, a human rights activist, who experienced life in the trenches fighting against the oppressive Kanu regime and for gender equity. In the courts, she served in various divisions and rose through the ranks to reach the pinnacle. Therefore, she is a child of both worlds and understands what affects ordinary citizens.

She has her job cut out for her. The Judiciary is at a crossroads. It has credibility challenges due to backlog of cases, corruption and lethargy. Structurally, it is understaffed and under-resourced. But the priority is to unlock the impasse over appointment of 41 judges approved by Judicial Service Commission but whom President Uhuru Kenyatta declined to affirm.

Independence of the Judiciary

Besides, for three successive years, the Judiciary has been starved financially in what has been interpreted as a manifestation of a power game between it and the other arms of government. To this extent, the next priority is to repair the relationship with the Executive and Legislature. Which does not mean kowtowing but appreciating the interdependence and co-existence among the institutions. None exists in a vacuum.

In all, Justice Koome must jealously protect the independence of the Judiciary. She has to parry extraneous influences and threats trained at the courts. The first test will be protecting judges from witch-hunt, which spiked after the High Court stopped the constitutional amendment process last week.