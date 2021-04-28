Koome a major boost in quest for gender parity

  • Second, should Justice Koome be appointed, she will go down the annals of history as the first woman to head the Judiciary.
  • At present, the highest ranking female judicial officer is Philemona Mwilu, the Deputy Chief Justice.

The nomination of Justice Martha Koome for the position of Chief Justice marks yet another milestone in the evolution of the Judiciary. First, it institutionalises the constitutional provision of competitive recruitment of top judicial officers, a move intended to insulate the institution from extraneous influences.

