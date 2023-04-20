Knee-jerk directives won’t end road deaths

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has, in a quick reaction to the rising deaths on the roads, announced some tough measures to curb crashes.

Though well-intended, most of the prescriptions will not be easy to implement as soon as he may wish.

The CS wants all heavy commercial vehicles fitted with speed limiters. He has also announced checks on all public service vehicles (PSV) from April 25 to May 31 by a multi-agency team to verify the speed governors.

The national road agencies have been instructed to complete road safety audits and install signage, reflectors and street lighting at black spots within 30 days. They must also ensure that cameras are installed.

Besides, PSV drivers will from June 1 be subjected to mandatory retests before their driving licences are renewed. And from July 1, they will be subjected to mandatory fitness tests.

This begs the question as to whether a country grappling with serious economic woes and a high cost of living has the capacity to roll out such a plan to curb road crashes. There are major cost implications that are bound to be counterproductive as they will drive up transport operators’ costs.

Unrealistic

CS Murkomen may mean well but the plan he has just announced does not seem realistic. Will funds be available to implement it?

This, sadly, seems like a continuation of the knee-jerk reactions that are the hallmark of the authorities in their rush to implement controls. The causes of road crashes—including reckless and careless driving, speeding, drink-driving and unroadworthy vehicles—are well-documented.

The solution is comprehensive long-term measures that should involve a robust campaign against corruption, which is entrenched among traffic police, matatu owners and crews, proprietors of driving schools and officials of the roads agencies.

Also, blacklisting and suspending for long periods the driving licences of motorists who cause fatal crashes works well in developed countries.