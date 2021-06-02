Kisumu Port to spur trade

The refurbishment and relaunch of Kisumu Port at a cost of Sh3 billion is a means to harness the huge potential in cargo and passenger transport in the East African region that has been neglected over the years. The port is a major link between Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, and the landlocked countries.

The steps being made, including the repair of a cargo ship, mv Uhuru, are already yielding dividends. Some 50 million litres of fuel have been transported from Kisumu to the Ugandan ports. This should restore Kisumu as a regional commercial hub and help get petrol tankers off our roads to enhance safety.

There is now a hive of activities at the port, which has been dormant for four decades, denying the region a vital facility. A lot more is happening besides fixing the port. Kenya Shipyard Limited, a state agency, has been set up to repair ships for use on Lake Victoria.

Boost regional trade

The port is being upgraded to handle 4,000 containers. The 180-tonne, 91-metre long mv Uhuru cargo carrier has already made 26 round trips to Uganda. One trip, which is equivalent to having 30 lorries take over a week, is completed in only 17 hours. Kisumu handled 17,735 tonnes of cargo in 2019, a 62 per cent rise due to improved efficiency. There are still some challenges. Uganda has yet to complete its oil jetty. As a result, the Kisumu oil jetty built two years ago at a cost of Sh1.7 billion has remained idle.

There are also smaller ports in Kenya, including Homa Bay, Port Victoria and Sio Port, Uganda’s Jinja and Port Bell in Kampala, and Musoma, Bukoba and Mwanza in Tanzania, which can hugely benefit from improved transportation on the lake.