Kisumu Port to spur trade

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The port is a major link between Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, and the landlocked countries. 
  • Some 50 million litres of fuel have been transported from Kisumu to the Ugandan ports

The refurbishment and relaunch of Kisumu Port at a cost of Sh3 billion is a means to harness the huge potential in cargo and passenger transport in the East African region that has been neglected over the years. The port is a major link between Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, and the landlocked countries. 

Related

More Opinion

  1. Charles Onyango-Obbo: The mad scramble for speakership

  2. Kennedy Chesoli: IMF now acting like a vulture fund

  3. Njeri Rugene: Uhuru’s Sh2bn pledge in war on GBV a step in the right direction

  4. Macharia Gaitho: Fellow Kenyans, let’s renew BBI spirit

  5. Dorothy Kweyu: It’s time to stop sexualising, making objects of women

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.