Kibaki is gone, but his economic legacy lives on

The death of retired President Mwai Kibaki has brought the curtain down on the life of an illustrious leader who served his country diligently in various positions. Since the early 1960s when he left his assistant lecturer’s job at Makerere University to serve as the executive officer of Kanu, he dedicated his life to public service, rising from an assistant minister all the way to President in the 2002 General Election.

He passed away in Nairobi at the age of 90. There has been an outpouring of grief, but it is also a celebration of the man who stood head and shoulders above most of his peers. His family has lost a loving and dedicated patriarch, while the country is mourning the death of one of its best leaders – a great statesman.

Despite being for nearly six decades in the murky world of politics, where lies, backstabbing and animosity are the hallmarks of most of the practitioners, Mr Kibaki in his entire public life remained honest, straightforward and trustworthy. In a nutshell, he was a man of his word and honour.

He served from 2002 to 2013, after coming to power in a remarkable ouster of the independence and then ruling party, Kanu, which had become synonymous with dictatorship, rampant corruption and mismanagement of national resources. He was the third Head of State after succeeding President Daniel arap Moi, who had served since 1978.

President Kibaki then set in motion an economic transformation agenda that reclaimed the country’s leadership position in East and Central Africa. His economic and social policies ushered in great success. His tenure saw remarkable economic growth. The construction of the 45-kilometre Thika Superhighway would become the symbol of success in the development of infrastructure that President Kibaki cherished. Under his stewardship, the economy blossomed, with the gross domestic product (GDP) rising from a lowly 0.6 per cent to an impressive seven per cent in his first term.

He also launched the Free Primary Education (FPE) programme, boosting enrolment in schools and curbing high dropout rate due to lack of school fees. Nearly a million children who would have been locked out of school were enrolled. The economy thrived and the people had money in their pockets and engaged in income-generating projects.

Kibaki's rich legacy

Another major mark of his legacy was clean politics. He had, after all, served on the government side for many years before crossing over to the opposition and being unanimously voted in as the President.

On his retirement, he honourably exited the scene and kept off the political arena to give his successor, President Uhuru Kenyatta, room to lead the country without interference.

Mr Kibaki was one of the few perfect gentlemen and a man of impeccable integrity in the murky world of politics. It was not always smooth sailing in his career, though. He was suddenly dropped in 1988 by President Moi, whom he had deputised for 10 years. He took his demotion to Health Minister in his stride, only to quit and found the opposition Democratic Party, on whose ticket he unsuccessfully vied for the presidency twice. Lady luck smiled on his third attempt on a joint opposition ticket, Narc.

Though his critics accused him of abandoning those who had propelled him to power once he was settled and allegedly being reluctant to midwife constitutional change, it would later happen during his tenure. The 2010 Constitution, touted as one of the most progressive documents in the world, was inaugurated nearly three years before President Kibaki left office at the end of his second and final five-year term.

Another unfortunate blot on his tenure was the hotly disputed 2007 presidential that sparked an orgy election violence in which 1,500 Kenyans were slaughtered and several hundred thousand evicted from their homes and farms. This is not something he would have wished to see, and it would be unfair to hold him personally responsible for it.