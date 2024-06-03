Key national mandate of MPs is paramount

Members of Parliament are paid hefty salaries and allowances to articulate in the august House the concerns and aspirations of millions of Kenyans. A lot of their crucial work is done in the Chamber as they debate and make laws to improve the people’s welfare and protect their lives.

But, as leaders, there is much more work that they do in their own constituencies and in other national forums.

The huge investment in enabling the lawmakers to effectively carry out their mandate is made possible by the taxpayers.

That is why, in an interesting development, President William Ruto has felt compelled to reiterate that they have an obligation to criss-cross the country to discharge their mandate. He said they will be failing in their role as national leaders if they confine themselves to their electoral constituencies.

President Ruto has thus contradicted the position of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, clarifying that the MPs have a right to traverse the country and address national issues. Of course, the President is quite right that the oversight and legislative roles of the MPs are not limited to their specific constituencies.

UDA lawmakers

DP Gachagua recently told Rift Valley UDA lawmakers to keep off his Mount Kenya backyard, in an apparently mounting battle for the control of the vote-rich region. He is on record as having cautioned the MPs to “keep off the complex politics of the Mountain”.

According to the President, MPs execute three key constitutional mandates of oversight, representation and legislation. As he graphically put it, “Parliament is not a village assembly”. It is the national law-making arena where matters affecting the country as a whole are tackled. It is, therefore, quite in order for MPs to highlight or even lodge petitions on matters or any developments even outside their own constituencies.