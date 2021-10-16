Kenyans need answers on serial killer’s escape

By  Editorial

  • The killing of the suspect brings to a sudden end the multiple charges that were lined up against him.
  • He goes to the grave without shedding light to his maniac acts that occasioned 12 deaths.

The lynching of suspected serial killer Masten Wanjala in Bungoma on Friday morning was a major blow to the country’s justice system. It was an anti-climax to the high drama the country has been treated to since the youngster was arrested in July and taken through long and what looked like a rigorous evidence-search episode accompanied by criminal investigations officers.

