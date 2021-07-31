Kenyans must scrutinise coalitions’ manifestos

The fallout in Jubilee and National Super Alliance demonstrates the fickleness of our politics. More fundamentally, it illustrates the deception whereby political leaders cobble up coalitions purely as vehicles for seeking power and not service to the citizens.

Jubilee Party is in tatters after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto acrimoniously parted ways. The opposition Nasa coalition has crumbled following a split among its leaders; Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula. It is recalled that the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) rose to power in 2002 only to crumble soon after because of betrayal and deep mistrust.

Paradoxically, all the key political players are now crafting new coalitions for next year’s elections. Alliances have shifted and erstwhile rivals are embracing one another.

Newfound alliances

The challenge is that there is no ideology in politics. Coalitions are essentially about ethnic arithmetic. Politicians’ only obsession is search for power but when they get it, they have nothing to offer. This is the reason the country is sinking.

The Jubilee administration made so many promises but hardly implemented any. Debt burden is surging. Corruption has reached unprecedented heights. Ethnic division runs deep. Poverty levels are rising. Insecurity is prevalent. Public service reforms stalled. Infrastructure development is uncoordinated with so many unfinished projects.