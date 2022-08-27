Kenyans deserve better than the chaos and split in IEBC 

The accusations and counter-accusations and allegations stemming from the apparent sharp divisions in the electoral agency are some of the ugliest developments in this year’s polls.

The exchanges have been so crass that they leave a bitter taste. Some of the commissioners have disowned the presidential election result announced by their boss, Mr Wafula Chebukati.

They have accused the chairperson of acting unilaterally and declaring Deputy President William Ruto as the President-elect before completion of vote tallying and verification.

Mr Chebukati and some legal experts have argued that the chair was within his rights as the presidential election returning officer to declare an outcome, but the bickering has left a blot on the process.

The commission, which is supposed to be a fair umpire in the electoral contests, appears mired in controversy, casting doubt on its performance in its key mandate.

Rift widening

The rift in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is getting worse day after day.

Rival commissioners have hired different lawyers to represent them in the Supreme Court petition challenging the outcome of the August 9 presidential election, costing taxpayers dearly. Ideally, the agency should have acted jointly.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule in two weeks’ time, either endorsing or dismissing the IEBC’s declaration of DP Ruto as the President-elect.

The question now on many people’s minds is whether such a divided house could have delivered credible results in the August 9 General Election.

There have also been frivolous shows of personal rivalry that should not have come into public view. Some have bordered on pettiness.

This is unacceptable for such a vital public organisation that has a clearly defined and critical role anchored in the Constitution.

It is evident from the affidavits by some of the commissioners that they are not reading from the same script.

Unfortunately, the statements come across as quite partisan and lacking in the collective responsibility that is essential in handling a job of such a magnitude.

Constitutional institutions and national organisations are expected to perform their duties fairly in the public interest.

A country where, for instance, the Judiciary, the police or other security agencies show blatant bias for some parties is one that is clearly dysfunctional.

The IEBC is an institution that is funded by taxpayers to carry out a specific duty, which is running credible, free and fair elections.

Mark you, its very name emphasises its expected neutrality. It’s supposed to be independent, on paper and in deed.

If it is the case that these commissioners were, from the outset, interested in meddling in elections, then they should have declined their appointments or quit to either run for office or work for any of the political parties.

They should not have brought their baggage into an organisation from which all the players in the political arena expect fairness.

It is highly unlikely that any of the candidates would have been comfortable with the IEBC managing their elections if they even suspected the agency would take sides and deny them victory.

Anxiety

The ongoing acrimony over the presidential election is causing needless public anxiety and confusion that should not have arisen if the IEBC chair and the commissioners performed their roles as expected of them within the various laws and regulations.

These officials must carry out their duties beyond any suspicion and guided by the twin principles of fairness and transparency.

While all commissioners are expected to play their part within the legal limits, the chairperson must provide leadership that is well-informed, fair, judicious and beyond reproach.

As the first among equals, the buck certainly stops with the IEBC chair, who must discharge his duties without fear or favour.

It is a pity that what started as a well-organised exercise that some election observers had lauded as free and fair has degenerated into confusion, with insults and allegations taking centre stage.

The IEBC had been expected to do much better following the scathing criticism of the agency by the Supreme Court when it nullified the 2017 General Election, citing “irregularities and illegalities”.

Should similar findings be made over this year’s presidential election, the culprits should be severely sanctioned to serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders.