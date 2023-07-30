Kenya Rugby Union should learn from weak result

The Kenya Rugby Union’s (KRU) hosting of a successful World Rugby Under-20 Trophy competition, with the government coming in handy to sponsor the championship, was commendable. It’s only in April that Kenya hosted the Africa Rugby Under-20 Barthes Trophy, making it the fourth time to organise the event.

The World Rugby junior second tier that ended on July 30, 2023 with eight teams participating saw Kenya’s Chipu finish sixth after losing to Zimbabwe Junior Sables 64-10 in the play-off for fifth place at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi. Chipu may have finished sixth but the country experienced first-hand the importance of clear structures for player development. Zimbabwe has, clearly, invested in the growth of their players, providing a clear pathway for future talent.

The men’s senior team, Simbas, have lofty ambitions of qualifying for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. The heavy loss to their fellow African side Junior Sables was a reality check.

Ideally, Kenya should be ranked third in the continent, behind South Africa and Namibia. But they did not have the best of the build-up towards such a quality championship that drew some of the top rugby playing nations that had prepared well.

Chipu head coach Curtis Olago had few options, with their opening match against Samoa acting like their first build-up game. Chipu ended up losing to Samoa and Spain 34-25 and 48-18 before beating Hong Kong China 22-16 in the pool stage.

The KRU team led by Sasha Mutai might have taken office recently but their work is cut out for them. They must craft a plan that will help turn the game around. The country needs proper age group competitions that will churn out players to the national teams. Besides, the national leagues, like Kenya Cup, must be vibrant with prize money being introduced.