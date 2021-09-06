Kenya deserves top job

Kenya has yet another opportunity to vie for an international position that will further enhance its stature. This is the secretary-general of the Commonwealth, a group that brings together Britain and its former colonies, including Kenya.

The country’s candidate is the Defence Cabinet Secretary, Dr Monica Juma. A veteran civil servant and seasoned diplomat, Dr Juma has what it takes to occupy the chief executive's position at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London.

She is a former Foreign Affairs CS, and in that position played a key role in articulating Kenya’s interests.

The last time Kenya sought such a high-profile diplomatic position was Sports CS Amina Mohammed's bid for the WTO secretary-general’s post. She put up a good fight but fell short. The job eventually went to a Nigerian.

Kenya has since independence, nearly six decades ago, been active in the Commonwealth, forging ties with the other members.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has fully endorsed her candidature, signifying his confidence in her ability to do the job.

The time to launch a charm offensive is now. Hopefully, Dr Juma will get the nod and move to London to revamp the moribund Club. The current holder has had some credibility questions raised about her conduct.

CS Juma is a consummate professional, who should be given this chance.