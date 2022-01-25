Kenya Airways bailout deal will keep it afloat

Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

The conversion of a Sh24 billion government debt held by Kenya Airways (KQ) into equity makes sense in terms of getting the ailing national carrier back on its feet. The National Treasury has acquired an additional 19.1 per cent stake in the airline after the State and domestic lenders agreed to convert debt into equity. 

