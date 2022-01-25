Kenya Airways bailout deal will keep it afloat

The conversion of a Sh24 billion government debt held by Kenya Airways (KQ) into equity makes sense in terms of getting the ailing national carrier back on its feet. The National Treasury has acquired an additional 19.1 per cent stake in the airline after the State and domestic lenders agreed to convert debt into equity.

This is common practice globally to help a struggling company to continue operating. It’s a refinancing deal in which a debt holder gets a stake in a firm in exchange for the cancellation of the loan.

The reasoning behind this is that an insolvent company cannot pay its debts or improve its equity standing, hence the need to give it a new lease of life to meet its obligations.

KQ is, no doubt, in very bad shape financially and deserves urgent assistance to stay afloat. The loss-making carrier is deep in debt that it can’t clear without special intervention such as the equity swap deal.

It’s projected that the state will pump into the airline more than Sh130 billion from the Exchequer.

This is not pocket change and, as expected, there is already a lot of public interest in the KQ revival plans as the airline has, over the years, received billions of shillings in bailouts from the Treasury.

While critics of the deal have a point in lamenting the low effectiveness of past turnaround strategies, there is still hope of salvaging KQ. Those tasked with restructuring it must, however, remain transparent and committed to the cause. The state cannot continue pouring taxpayer funds into a bottomless pit.

The state is on record as promising to oversee a comprehensive exercise in which KQ is, among other things, required to radically restructure its business model, given the serious challenges the global aviation industry faces in the post-pandemic environment.