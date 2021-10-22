Kemsa looters must be punished for huge loss

An agency that was expected to play a key role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major drawback. The Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) was mandated with procuring drugs, equipment and other facilities to help curb the spread of the deadly disease. However, a few greedy people hijacked and used the agency to shamelessly steal public funds.

The loss from fraudulent procurement has been estimated at Sh7 billion. Despite assurances that the culprits would be brought to book, there has been little progress on that front. Instead, the public has been treated to tales of how well-connected people took advantage of the health scourge to make quick money.

Some people received phone calls to supply various drugs and equipment, while others walked into the agency and came out as millionaires minutes later. The prices were highly inflated and the agency procured much more than was needed.

As if this was not bad enough, there are more shocking revelations. Personal protective equipment (PPE)s worth Sh790 million have expired. The agency has told the National Assembly Committee on Health that the expired PPEs were part of the Sh5.4 billion supplies, which have remained in the agency’s stores to date.

The rot has been compounded by shocking official negligence. Sadly, the PPEs reportedly expired as Kemsa awaited an approval from the Cabinet to dispose them off. It is, however, encouraging to hear that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating the purchase of the PPEs.

The EACC should speed up the inquiry so that the culprits can face the music. However, there is a need for better co-ordination between the government ministries and its agencies to prevent such huge losses. Kemsa not only paid out Sh4.7 billion to the tenderpreneurs dubbed Covid-19 billionaires, but still owes other supplies Sh2.9 billion.