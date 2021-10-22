Kemsa looters must be punished for huge loss

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The loss from fraudulent procurement has been estimated at Sh7 billion.
  • Despite assurances that the culprits would be brought to book, there has been little progress on that front.

An agency that was expected to play a key role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major drawback. The Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) was mandated with procuring drugs, equipment and other facilities to help curb the spread of the deadly disease. However, a few greedy people hijacked and used the agency to shamelessly steal public funds.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.