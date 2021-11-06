Kemsa clean up is defective

The decision by the board of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority to clean up the corruption-ridden organisation is commendable. However, the approach is defective. The rot at Kemsa runs deep and requires bold and ruthless actions. Yet the actions being undertaken are reactive, diversionary and fail to nail the real culprits and plug institutional deficiencies.

Kemsa lost billions during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic in the most blatant and bizarre manner. Several investigations were conducted by various agencies and parliamentary committees.

Paradoxically, the investigation reports were never made public and therefore there is no evidence on those who looted the authority. Big names and influential individuals with connections to power-wielders are suspected to have looted the corporation but they have never been named and shamed.

Administratively, top managers were suspended and the board disbanded. But that was all. Nobody has been charged over this grand theft. Moreover, the former board chairman, Kembi Gitura, under whose watch the heist was committed, was transferred and appointed to chair another parastatal, Communications Authority, yet he had not been cleared of the mess at Kemsa. All these send very wrong signals. It seems the government is not keen on dealing with the matter conclusively. This is not acceptable.

First, the board should review the investigations report, identify the culprits and work with the investigative agencies and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to institute criminal charges against the individuals. Second, enlisting the National Youth Service to streamline the operations of the agency is diversionary and counter-intuitive. Third, fix institutional deficiencies at Kemsa.