Kemsa clean up is defective

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Kemsa lost billions during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic in the most blatant and bizarre manner.
  • Several investigations were conducted by various agencies and parliamentary committees. 

The decision by the board of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority to clean up the corruption-ridden organisation is commendable. However, the approach is defective. The rot at Kemsa runs deep and requires bold and ruthless actions. Yet the actions being undertaken are reactive, diversionary and fail to nail the real culprits and plug institutional deficiencies.

