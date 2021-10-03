Keep up the fast pace

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Jepkosgei, who was running her third marathon, won in personal best 2 hours, 17 minutes and 43 seconds.
  • She also became the seventh fastest women over the distance in the world.

In dominating the top 10 places in the women’s race of the London Marathon yesterday, Kenyan athletes demonstrated the depth in talent that the country enjoys in distance running. Kenyan women affirmed their prowess in road running when Joyciline Jepkosgei claimed her maiden victory in the race after upstaging her compatriot and defending champion Brigid Kosgei.

