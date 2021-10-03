Keep up the fast pace

In dominating the top 10 places in the women’s race of the London Marathon yesterday, Kenyan athletes demonstrated the depth in talent that the country enjoys in distance running. Kenyan women affirmed their prowess in road running when Joyciline Jepkosgei claimed her maiden victory in the race after upstaging her compatriot and defending champion Brigid Kosgei.

Jepkosgei, who was running her third marathon after winning the New York City Marathon in 2019 and finishing second in Valencia Marathon last year, won in personal best 2 hours, 17 minutes and 43 seconds. She also became the seventh fastest women over the distance in the world.

Kosgei, who won the London Marathon in 2019 and last year, finished fourth in 2:18:40, but the overall performance by the Kenyan women yesterday is a clear indication of the depth of talent the country enjoys in distance running. Valary Jemeli and Joan Chelimo finished sixth and seventh respectively.

Eight weeks ago, Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei took the first two places in the women’s marathon in 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games as Eliud Kipchoge retained the men’s title.

While we congratulate the athletes on the good results in London, we urge Kenyan runners preparing for forthcoming races in Chicago, Boston and New York City to raise the bar higher.

Being part of the World Marathon Majors series, the competitors will be seeking the qualification standard for the July 15-24, 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA.

Chicago Marathon will be held on October 10, followed by the Boston Marathon on October 11 and the New York City Marathon on November 7. For Kenyan marathoners, these races will be the qualifier championships for the 2022 World Athletics Championships.