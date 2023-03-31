Keep up anti-doping efforts

Visiting Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) chief executive officer Brett Clothier yesterday presented a Kenya Anti-Doping Report to the government for action as the government steps up the fight against violation of anti-doping rules.

The report, which was presented to Sports Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke by Monaco-based Clothier, was put together by a Steering Committee that included Athletics Kenya (AK) and other key stakeholders. It will be made public next week by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

The report was compiled following a multi-agency summit that involved stakeholders in the sport and government departments last December.

We hope the report’s recommendations will be expedited to save the country from a possible global ban following the doping menace that saw Kenya placed on a watch list of nations where doping is prevalent in 2017.

Quite often, hard-earned taxpayers’ cash is spent on retreats by committees and task forces to produce reports that are hardly made public, or whose recommendations are seldom implemented.

But it’s reassuring to see a fresh, multi-agency approach to the fight against doping featuring, inter alia, medics, immigration officials, the Judiciary, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Athletics Kenya, Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and the AIU.

This, along with enabling legislation and intensified athletes' education, should hold us in good stead as we collectively fight to exorcise the doping ghost.

We appreciate the AIU’s support for Kenya’s anti-doping efforts, especially Clothier’s decision to spend a week in Kenya, meeting with athletes, media, government agencies and various officials involved in the management of the sport.