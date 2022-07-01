Keep Safari spirit alive

Last weekend’s World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally once again proved a major success, with the Kenya proving its ability to pull off world-class events.

After President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off a strong field of 44 cars from the iconic Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Kalle Rovanpera from Finland, 21, conquered the toughest round of the global series to remain on course to becoming the youngest ever world rally champion.

Another inspiring story was that of Kenya’s 25-year-old driver Maxine Wahome, who made history as the first female driver in 28 years to win a major class in a global rally when she came top in the WRC3 category driving a Ford Fiesta. Isolde Holderied from Germany was the last to accomplish such a feat when she won the Group’ N’ division in Italy’s Sanremo Rally in 1994.

Alongside Jeremiah Wahome, Hamza Anwar and Africa junior champion McRae Kimathi, Maxine is under the FIA Rally Star Programme, which seeks to develop young drivers. They kept hope alive that Kenya may soon produce a world rally champion.

However, for this to be achieved, there is need for a vibrant domestic circuit with specific focus on growing the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC).

We applaud Safaricom, Kenya Airways, Quickmart, Betika, Mozzartbet, Fly540 and other corporates that have come forth to support our drivers during this year’s WRC Safari Rally. We hope they can extend such support to the entire KNRC series and help our crews get faster and better rally cars that can ultimately challenge the big manufacturers when they come calling again.

Credit goes to the WRC Safari Rally team, headed by Phineas Kimathi, for meeting all the International Automobile Federation and the WRC Promoter deadlines to unleash a memorable event.

The government too must be commended for committing to bankrolling the competition as a global round until 2026.

This public-private partnership spirit should be maintained to ensure the Safari tradition lives on.